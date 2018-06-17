Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0447 on Top Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Zeepin has a market cap of $22.37 million and $1.03 million worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin token can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Lbank, Abucoins and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018089 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015331 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00589361 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00260996 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00048171 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094242 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zeepin Token Trading

Zeepin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Lbank, Kucoin and Abucoins. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

