ZenGold (ZENGOLD) Trading Up 10.8% This Week

ZenGold (CURRENCY:ZENGOLD) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. ZenGold has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $6,684.00 worth of ZenGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZenGold token can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z and RightBTC. In the last seven days, ZenGold has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003606 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00597775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00256600 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00047433 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00094320 BTC.

The Reddit community for ZenGold is /r/zengold. ZenGold’s official Twitter account is @ZenGold1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZenGold’s official website is www.zengold.org.

ZenGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZenGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZenGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZenGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

