Zennies (ZENI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.00

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Zennies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. Zennies has a market capitalization of $630,480.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zennies has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zennies alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 36.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Zennies Coin Profile

Zennies (ZENI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone.

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zennies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zennies and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.