Zilbercoin (ZBC) Achieves Market Cap of $518,529.00

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, Zilbercoin has traded down 56.3% against the US dollar. One Zilbercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0706 or 0.00001080 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilbercoin has a market capitalization of $518,529.00 and $10,661.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00040889 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00377682 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000834 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000468 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003229 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Zilbercoin Coin Profile

Zilbercoin (CRYPTO:ZBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,184,956 coins and its circulating supply is 7,346,763 coins. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc. The official website for Zilbercoin is zilbercoin.de.

Zilbercoin Coin Trading

Zilbercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilbercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilbercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilbercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

