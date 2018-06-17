Zippie Price Tops $0.0420 on Major Exchanges (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Zippie token can now be bought for approximately $0.0420 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and CoinBene. Zippie has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $8,494.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zippie has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003593 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018096 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015468 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00597660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00257174 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00047263 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00095112 BTC.

Zippie Token Profile

Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,520,011 tokens. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org.

Zippie Token Trading

Zippie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

