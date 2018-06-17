Zlancer Achieves Market Cap of $207,728.00 (ZCG)

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Zlancer token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges. Zlancer has a total market capitalization of $207,728.00 and $3,912.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zlancer has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003550 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015374 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00593976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00258281 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00047757 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00094309 BTC.

About Zlancer

Zlancer was first traded on November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. Zlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@zlancer. Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD. Zlancer’s official website is zlancer.net.

Buying and Selling Zlancer

Zlancer can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zlancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

