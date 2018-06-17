Zoe’s Kitchen (ZOES) Downgraded by William Blair

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) was downgraded by research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, May 25th, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Zoe’s Kitchen’s Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Zoe’s Kitchen in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoe’s Kitchen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of NYSE:ZOES traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 485,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,883. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $174.47 million, a PE ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.16. Zoe’s Kitchen has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $17.65.

Zoe’s Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.75 million. Zoe’s Kitchen had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Zoe’s Kitchen will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,064,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 86,351 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 429.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 923,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after acquiring an additional 748,950 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 821,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 261,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 591,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Zoe’s Kitchen during the first quarter valued at $6,846,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoe’s Kitchen

Zoe's Kitchen, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates a chain of fast-casual restaurants. It operates a range of restaurant formats, including in-line, end-cap, and free-standing restaurants. As of February 22, 2018, the company operated owned and franchised 249 restaurants in 20 states of the United States.

