Zoin (ZOI) Market Cap Hits $4.39 Million

Zoin (CURRENCY:ZOI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 2:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Zoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003757 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Coinroom. Over the last week, Zoin has traded 27.7% lower against the dollar. Zoin has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $19,991.00 worth of Zoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $504.77 or 0.07711480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $859.51 or 0.13130900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.80 or 0.01494120 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.01919660 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00221585 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.59 or 0.02957510 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00501294 BTC.

Zoin Profile

Zoin (ZOI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2016. Zoin’s total supply is 17,841,992 coins. The Reddit community for Zoin is /r/zoinofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zoin’s official Twitter account is @zoinofficial. Zoin’s official website is zoinofficial.com.

Buying and Selling Zoin

Zoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Coinroom, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

