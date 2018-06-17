Zonecoin (CRYPTO:ZNE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $0.00

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Zonecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Zonecoin has a market capitalization of $25,297.00 and $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zonecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00040472 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00371591 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000852 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000475 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003083 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00069648 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Zonecoin Coin Profile

Zonecoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech. The official website for Zonecoin is www.zonecoin.tech.

Buying and Selling Zonecoin

Zonecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zonecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zonecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zonecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

