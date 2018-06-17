Zonecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $0.00 (ZNE)

Zonecoin (CURRENCY:ZNE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 3:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Zonecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Zonecoin has a total market capitalization of $25,297.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Zonecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zonecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zonecoin alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00040397 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00381530 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000865 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000465 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003034 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00067162 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Zonecoin Coin Profile

ZNE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2016. Zonecoin’s total supply is 2,581,970 coins. Zonecoin’s official website is www.zonecoin.tech. Zonecoin’s official Twitter account is @ZonecoinTech.

Buying and Selling Zonecoin

Zonecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zonecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zonecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zonecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Zonecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zonecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.