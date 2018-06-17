Zscaler (ZS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zscaler Inc. operates as a cloud security company. It focuses on transforming networks and applications for a mobile and cloud-first. The company’s flagship services consist of Zscaler Internet Access and Zscaler Private Access engages on securing connections between users and applications, regardless of device, location or network. Zscaler Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZS. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of ZS opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $43.98.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo acquired 125,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries.

