Zymeworks (ZYME) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Zymeworks earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.1339210452069 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ZYME opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 5.53. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZYME. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Barclays raised shares of Zymeworks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer.

