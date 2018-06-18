-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for resTORbio, Inc. (TORC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) will post ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for resTORbio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that resTORbio will report full-year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover resTORbio.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TORC. Leerink Swann began coverage on resTORbio in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on resTORbio in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on resTORbio in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on resTORbio in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised resTORbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. resTORbio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at $1,598,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at $2,635,000. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of resTORbio opened at $9.91 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $274.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.18.

About resTORbio

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

