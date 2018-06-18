$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Moody’s Co. (MCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Moody’s reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full-year sales of $4.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 1,599.12%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.08.

In other news, SVP Blair Worrall sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.85, for a total value of $1,019,108.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,789.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 45,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $7,222,191.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,801,527.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,463 shares of company stock valued at $24,698,001. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Moody’s by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 57.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Moody’s by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $172.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $115.59 and a fifty-two week high of $175.60. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

