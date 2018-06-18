$1.62 EPS Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays set a $131.00 price target on International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.56.

In other news, Director Marcello Bottoli acquired 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $117,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,836.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 289,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,399,312.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,950,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,966,626.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,380,727 shares of company stock worth $177,162,411. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IFF opened at $124.02 on Thursday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $122.11 and a twelve month high of $157.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

