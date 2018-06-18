$104.39 Million in Sales Expected for Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) will post $104.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Government Properties Income Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.50 million and the highest is $106.16 million. Government Properties Income Trust reported sales of $69.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will report full year sales of $410.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.30 million to $421.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $389.33 million per share, with estimates ranging from $359.74 million to $425.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Government Properties Income Trust.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Government Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub cut Government Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Government Properties Income Trust from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of Government Properties Income Trust traded up $0.13, hitting $14.23, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 386,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Government Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 27th. Government Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,642,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,713,000 after buying an additional 285,479 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after buying an additional 110,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after buying an additional 128,699 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,577,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,553,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Government Properties Income Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after buying an additional 104,239 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to the U.S. Government and other government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants.

