$12.30 Million in Sales Expected for Farmland Partners Inc (FPI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will post $12.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.94 million to $12.65 million. Farmland Partners reported sales of $11.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $59.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $58.99 million to $60.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $61.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $61.77 million to $61.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 19.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

FPI opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.09. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $10.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $40,492.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,178,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,585.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $25,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,181,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,176.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,665 shares of company stock valued at $154,755 and sold 6,450 shares valued at $52,062. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 95.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,776,000 after acquiring an additional 411,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns or has under contract over 166,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

