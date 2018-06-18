$15.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Aetna (AET) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Aetna (NYSE:AET) to report sales of $15.51 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aetna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.18 billion. Aetna reported sales of $15.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aetna will report full-year sales of $61.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $59.49 billion to $63.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $61.51 billion to $67.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aetna.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.22. Aetna had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Aetna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Aetna from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aetna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

Shares of Aetna opened at $176.60 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Aetna has a 12 month low of $145.18 and a 12 month high of $194.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 24th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AET. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aetna in the fourth quarter valued at $940,734,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aetna by 55,803.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 1,613,835 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Aetna by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,797,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,819,000 after buying an additional 1,405,859 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aetna during the 1st quarter worth about $233,220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Aetna by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,704,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,900,000 after buying an additional 987,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

