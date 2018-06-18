$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands (STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) will announce $2.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full year sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.64 billion to $8.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Vetr raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $238.15 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Societe Generale raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.86.

NYSE STZ opened at $222.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $176.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total value of $687,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Eric Klein sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $4,088,897.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,269 shares of company stock valued at $8,048,757 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

