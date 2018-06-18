$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Ltd (INFY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will post $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. Infosys reported sales of $2.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $11.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.64 billion to $11.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Edge Advisors LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 115.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62. Infosys has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

