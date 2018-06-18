$306.20 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus Inc (VEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) to report $306.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $297.40 million and the highest is $315.00 million. Vectrus posted sales of $259.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.30 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $320.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.29 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.21%.

VEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Drexel Hamilton downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $362.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.62. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other Vectrus news, Director Mary L. Howell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $75,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip Widman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $312,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,372.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $631,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEC. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter worth approximately $3,457,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vectrus in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vectrus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 277,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Vectrus by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 605,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

