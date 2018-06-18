$375.41 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report $375.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $378.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $372.81 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $451.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $994.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $965.38 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.80 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 27.77%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHDN. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.50.

Churchill Downs traded down $0.70, reaching $305.35, on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,516. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 1.02. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $172.40 and a 1 year high of $314.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Daniel P. Harrington sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.20, for a total transaction of $9,492,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Duchossois acquired 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.90 per share, for a total transaction of $500,742.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,741. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,125 shares of company stock worth $2,002,175 in the last 90 days. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

