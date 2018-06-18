$5.17 Million in Sales Expected for Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) to post sales of $5.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.13 million. Calithera Biosciences posted sales of $7.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year sales of $22.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.58 million to $26.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $1.71 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calithera Biosciences.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Calithera Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 131.51%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on CALA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.95 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Calithera Biosciences opened at $5.30 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $189.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 40,635 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 20,114 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 603,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,036,000 after buying an additional 178,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calithera Biosciences (CALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.