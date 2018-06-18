$50.31 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Corp (APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce sales of $50.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50.30 million and the highest is $50.32 million. Appian reported sales of $43.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $204.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.50 million to $204.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $239.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $236.10 million to $245.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.12 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Appian to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In other Appian news, Director Michael J. Mulligan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $877,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,432.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 179,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $4,718,514.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 780,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,417,533 and sold 105,000 shares valued at $3,214,250. Insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 421.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. 17.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.53. 330,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,990. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.97. Appian has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

