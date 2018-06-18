$840.07 Million in Sales Expected for Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $840.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $809.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $892.24 million. Meritage Homes reported sales of $801.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $3.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $742.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.37 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.96%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

In other news, EVP C Timothy White sold 8,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillippe Lord sold 5,009 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $217,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $664,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meritage Homes traded down $0.65, reaching $45.35, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 611,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Meritage Homes has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for various homebuyers, including first-time, move-up, active-adult, and luxury homes under the Meritage Homes brand name.

