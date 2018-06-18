AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank currently has $65.61 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.86.

ABBV has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $109.00 to $98.10 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. AbbVie currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.51.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $99.57. 20,806,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,191,850. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.61. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 186.47% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. analysts predict that AbbVie will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,353,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,056 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,854,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,322,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,857 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,027,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,841,000. Institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

