Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $617,000 Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 111.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 389,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In other news, insider Thomas Greco acquired 8,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,252.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,327.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AAP traded up $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,652,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $137.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.