Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Friday, June 1st. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aecon Group’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARE. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. CIBC cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.37 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Aecon Group from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$20.37 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded Aecon Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$20.37 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.65.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group traded up C$0.02, reaching C$15.71, on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,545. Aecon Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.20). Aecon Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of C$543.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$732.40 million.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.