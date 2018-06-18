Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Media stories about Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Agnico Eagle Mines earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the mining company an impact score of 45.8892110291683 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Scotiabank set a $57.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $41.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 76.29 and a beta of -0.37.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

