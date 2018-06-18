Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st.

AFLYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group downgraded Air France-KLM to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:AFLYY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,526. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.47). Air France-KLM had a positive return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. research analysts forecast that Air France-KLM will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

