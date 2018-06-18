Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.03

News articles about Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Albemarle earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.1360680603661 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Vertical Group raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Albemarle to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.16.

Shares of Albemarle traded down $0.33, hitting $93.33, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,698,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.48. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $86.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.63.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $821.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.19%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

