Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Align Technology (ALGN) to Strong-Buy

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm currently has a $366.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past year, Align Technology has been outperforming its industry. The company started off 2018 on a solid note. We are optimistic about the continued strength in Invisalign volumes. The company’s solid Invisalign Technology prospects and growth in North America and internationally, particularly in the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions, also raise optimism. The strong uptake of iTero scanners across all geographies is impressive as well. Further, Align Technology’s receipt of CFDA approval to commercially launch the iTero Element intraoral scanner in China buoys optimism. We are also upbeat about the company expanding the iTero Element portfolio with the launch of iTero Element 2 and iTero Element Flex scanners. On the flip side, adverse foreign currency fluctuation is a concern. Moreover, tough competition, rising operating costs and macroeconomic headwinds continue to weigh on the stock.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Align Technology to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Align Technology from $305.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Align Technology from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.44.

Align Technology traded down $3.61, hitting $362.66, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,632. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $144.01 and a 12 month high of $370.47. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $436.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total transaction of $796,896.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,313.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,814,426.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,434 shares of company stock valued at $51,437,919. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,614,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,827,000 after purchasing an additional 576,900 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,283,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,895,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 496.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 160,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,153,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,144,948,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

