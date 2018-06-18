Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Receiving Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allegion earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 46.0595728691933 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE ALLE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.07. 1,195,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,669. Allegion has a twelve month low of $73.85 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Allegion had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 102.62%. The company had revenue of $613.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

