Analysts Anticipate Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2018

Brokerages expect Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) to report $1.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the lowest is $1.19 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.19 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on A shares. ValuEngine raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Agilent Technologies traded down $0.18, hitting $66.13, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,113,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 6,931 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $460,079.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $340,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,464.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,650.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in A. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 303.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

