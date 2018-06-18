Analysts Anticipate Boise Cascade Co (BCC) to Post $1.00 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $1.06. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.49. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Boise Cascade to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Shares of Boise Cascade opened at $48.35 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.99. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP John T. Sahlberg sold 6,582 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $257,422.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,087.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nick Stokes sold 5,923 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $261,263.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

