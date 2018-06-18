Analysts Anticipate THL Credit, Inc. (TCRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) will report sales of $17.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for THL Credit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.44 million to $17.40 million. THL Credit posted sales of $20.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that THL Credit will report full-year sales of $67.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.09 million to $69.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $66.08 million to $75.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover THL Credit.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 9.01%.

TCRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $9.00 price target on shares of THL Credit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. National Securities cut shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Maxim Group cut THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on THL Credit from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

In other THL Credit news, CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $216,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrence W. Olson purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $108,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 240,259 shares of company stock worth $1,906,002. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in THL Credit during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its position in THL Credit by 8.2% during the first quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 153,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in THL Credit by 17.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in THL Credit by 9.4% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 312,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 26,772 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in THL Credit during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THL Credit stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 460,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,328. The stock has a market cap of $259.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.04. THL Credit has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.26%.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies.

