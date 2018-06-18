Analysts Anticipate Waters Co. (WAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $598.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) will announce $598.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waters’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $600.35 million. Waters posted sales of $558.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Waters will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Waters.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Waters had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $208.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.31.

Shares of WAT opened at $195.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.32 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

Waters announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 18.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 2,090 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total value of $409,159.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,547.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrence P. Kelly sold 1,312 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $278,826.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,227.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,576,535. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,078,000 after acquiring an additional 530,949 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $60,892,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,822,000 after acquiring an additional 212,163 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth $33,466,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 351,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,994,000 after acquiring an additional 159,576 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

