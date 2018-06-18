Analysts Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $358.29 Million

Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) will announce $358.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $366.60 million and the lowest is $345.20 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $317.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $373.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.73 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $127.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In related news, SVP Brian Mueller sold 2,450 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $219,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 2,105 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $166,379.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,634.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,837 shares of company stock worth $14,341,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 581.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,224,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 920,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,104,000 after purchasing an additional 305,900 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,892,000. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,339,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,869,000 after purchasing an additional 249,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 263,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 171,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical opened at $91.92 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $100.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

