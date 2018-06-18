Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Cenovus Energy in a report released on Wednesday, May 30th, according to Zacks Investment Research. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $9.22. 2,969,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,720,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of -461.00 and a beta of 0.71. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,651,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,044,000 after buying an additional 607,428 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 541,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 62,283 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0389 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -750.00%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cenovus Energy (CVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.