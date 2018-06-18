Denso Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (DNZOY)

Denso (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Denso in a report released on Thursday, May 31st, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Denso’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNZOY. ValuEngine cut Denso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th.

DNZOY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.02. 12,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,187. Denso has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Denso Company Profile

DENSO Corporation supplies automotive technology, systems, and components for automakers. It develops and manufactures electronic products, semiconductor sensors, and microelectronic devices; and powertrain systems, such as gasoline and diesel engine control systems, fuel pumps, variable valve timing-related products, sensors, and oil pressure control valves.

