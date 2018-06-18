Analysts Set $6.00 Target Price for Communications Systems, Inc. (JCS)

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Communications Systems an industry rank of 190 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Communications Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCS shares. ValuEngine raised Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Communications Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th.

Communications Systems opened at $4.13 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market cap of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 0.81. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $4.87.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter. Communications Systems had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.91%. equities research analysts predict that Communications Systems will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Communications Systems’s payout ratio is -106.67%.

In other Communications Systems news, Director Curtis A. Sampson bought 10,000 shares of Communications Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $38,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 652,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,637.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Communications Systems stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.31% of Communications Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems Company Profile

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Communications Systems (JCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Communications Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communications Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.