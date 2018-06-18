Critical Analysis: Mercadolibre (MELI) & Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ: MELI) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

88.2% of Mercadolibre shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mercadolibre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mercadolibre pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Akamai Technologies does not pay a dividend. Mercadolibre pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Mercadolibre has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercadolibre and Akamai Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercadolibre $1.40 billion 9.60 $13.78 million $2.53 120.09 Akamai Technologies $2.50 billion 5.59 $218.32 million $1.90 43.14

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Mercadolibre. Akamai Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mercadolibre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mercadolibre and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercadolibre -3.30% 13.98% 3.09% Akamai Technologies 7.46% 10.04% 7.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Mercadolibre and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercadolibre 2 5 6 0 2.31 Akamai Technologies 1 9 13 0 2.52

Mercadolibre currently has a consensus target price of $331.23, indicating a potential upside of 9.02%. Akamai Technologies has a consensus target price of $73.74, indicating a potential downside of 10.04%. Given Mercadolibre’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Mercadolibre is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats Mercadolibre on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services. It also provides MercadoLibre Classifieds service that enables users to list their offerings related to motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, real estate, and services outside the Marketplace platform; and MercadoPago, an integrated online payments solution to facilitate transactions on and off the MercadoLibre Marketplace by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online. In addition, the company offers MercadoLibre Advertising platform, which enables large retailers and various other consumer brands to promote their products and services on the Internet by providing branding and performance marketing services; and advertisers to place text, display, or banner advertisements in order to promote their brands and offerings on its Webpages and associated sites. Further, it provides MercadoShops, a software-as-a-service, hosted online store solution that enables users to set-up, manage, and promote their own Webstores; and MercadoEnvios, a shipping service for marketplace users. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud computing security solution; Bot Manager Premier to identify bots; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation for protection against DDoS and Web application attacks. In addition, the company offers enterprise security solutions, including Enterprise Application Access that enables remote access to applications; and Enterprise Threat Protector to enable enterprise security teams to identify, block, and mitigate targeted threats. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN, Aura Managed CDN, and Intelligent DNS solutions, as well as professional services and solutions; media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery, download delivery, infinite media acceleration, media services, and media analytics solutions; and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. The company sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.