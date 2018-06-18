AA (AATDF) versus eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Financial Analysis

AA (OTCMKTS: AATDF) and eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AA and eHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AA 0 0 0 0 N/A eHealth 0 2 3 0 2.60

eHealth has a consensus price target of $25.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.01%. Given eHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe eHealth is more favorable than AA.

Volatility & Risk

AA has a beta of 0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eHealth has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of eHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of eHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AA and eHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A eHealth $172.35 million 2.57 -$25.41 million ($1.28) -18.20

AA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than eHealth.

Profitability

This table compares AA and eHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AA N/A N/A N/A eHealth -46.66% -45.84% -34.86%

Summary

eHealth beats AA on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels. It also provides car, home, travel, motorcycle, van, caravan, and business insurance products, as well as cover for home emergencies; and reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides financial services, such as savings accounts, loans, credit cards, and mortgages. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company's Medicare-related health insurance plans include Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare part D prescription drug plans; and ancillary products, including dental, vision, life, and short and long term disability insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, PlanPrescriber.com, and GoMedigap.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

