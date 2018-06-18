Head-To-Head Review: Virtusa (VRTU) vs. Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Verisign (NASDAQ: VRSN) and Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.6% of Virtusa shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verisign shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of Virtusa shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Verisign has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtusa has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Verisign and Virtusa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verisign 40.41% -37.57% 16.68% Virtusa 0.12% 5.94% 3.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verisign and Virtusa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verisign $1.17 billion 11.85 $457.24 million $3.68 38.66 Virtusa $1.02 billion 1.48 $1.25 million $0.89 57.26

Verisign has higher revenue and earnings than Virtusa. Verisign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Virtusa, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Verisign and Virtusa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verisign 1 3 0 0 1.75 Virtusa 0 2 4 1 2.86

Verisign presently has a consensus target price of $109.25, suggesting a potential downside of 23.21%. Virtusa has a consensus target price of $58.71, suggesting a potential upside of 15.22%. Given Virtusa’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Virtusa is more favorable than Verisign.

Summary

Virtusa beats Verisign on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities. The company also provides infrastructure assurance services, including distributed denial of service protection and managed domain name system services. It serves financial institutions, software-as-a-service providers, e-commerce providers, and media companies through direct sales and indirect channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering, CRM and SAP implementation, content management, enterprise mobility, cloud computing, and social media solutions; systems consolidation and rationalization, technology migration and porting, and legacy application Web-enablement; data management, business intelligence, reporting and decision support, master data management, data integration, and big data analytics; and software quality assurance and managed testing services. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; and IT efficiency improvement services. Further, the company offers digital transformation and innovation; operational excellence; and transformational solutions. Virtusa Corporation provides its services to communications and technology; banking, financial services, and insurance; and media and information industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation in April 2002. Virtusa Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

