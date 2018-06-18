Approach Resources Inc. (AREX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Approach Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AREX) to announce sales of $29.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Approach Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.22 million. Approach Resources reported sales of $24.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Approach Resources will report full-year sales of $122.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.50 million to $134.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $135.62 million per share, with estimates ranging from $116.30 million to $156.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Approach Resources.

Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.15 million. Approach Resources had a net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KLR Group cut Approach Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Approach Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Approach Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Approach Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AREX. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Approach Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,907,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Approach Resources during the first quarter valued at about $268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 497.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 109,406 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 91,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,162 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 67,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Approach Resources by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 98,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 58,371 shares during the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Approach Resources traded down $0.11, reaching $2.47, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 894,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,811. The stock has a market cap of $233.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Approach Resources has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $4.21.

Approach Resources Company Profile

Approach Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company's properties are primarily located in the Permian Basin in west Texas. It also owns interests in east Texas Basin.

