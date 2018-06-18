Aqua America (WTR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, “In a year’s time, shares of Aqua America have outperformed its industry’s rally. Aqua America continues to benefit from its expanding customer base resulting from acquisitions and organic initiatives. The company aims to invest more than $1.4 billion in the 2018-2020 time frame. Rate hikes are boosting its earnings and the company is continuing with its infrastructural strengthening initiatives. Aqua America, like other water utilities, impacted by adverse weather conditions that might dampen the demand for water and increase expenses needed for repair. Adherence to stringent regulations and increasing interest rates will increase the cost of future capital projects.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aqua America in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Aqua America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Aqua America stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,582. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Aqua America has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $39.55.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.19 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts expect that Aqua America will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aqua America by 898.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,060 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,629,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Aqua America by 102.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 819,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after buying an additional 414,464 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aqua America by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,087,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,925,000 after buying an additional 377,415 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

