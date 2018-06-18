Aqua America (WTR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aqua America earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.6505555522288 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:WTR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.51. 1,590,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48. Aqua America has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $39.55.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.19 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 29.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Aqua America will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 18 dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.2047 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Aqua America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aqua America in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Aqua America in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

