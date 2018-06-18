Milacron (MCRN) vs. ASML (ASML) Critical Survey

Milacron (NYSE: MCRN) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.4% of Milacron shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of ASML shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Milacron shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

ASML pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Milacron does not pay a dividend. ASML pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Milacron and ASML’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milacron $1.23 billion 1.17 $1.10 million $1.69 12.11 ASML $10.23 billion 8.98 $2.39 billion $5.57 38.57

ASML has higher revenue and earnings than Milacron. Milacron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASML, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Milacron has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASML has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Milacron and ASML’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milacron 2.51% -77.35% 6.83% ASML 24.30% 21.49% 12.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Milacron and ASML, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milacron 0 0 2 0 3.00 ASML 0 3 8 0 2.73

Milacron presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.80%. ASML has a consensus target price of $195.17, indicating a potential downside of 9.15%. Given Milacron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Milacron is more favorable than ASML.

Summary

ASML beats Milacron on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive, packaging, and medical end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking processes, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segment's products are used in various markets, such as aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions. The company offers TWINSCAN N)XT (DUV) systems for imaging wafers, which consists of systems that operate at a specific wavelength of the light source, such as i-line, krypton fluoride, and argon fluoride. It also provides TWINSCAN NXE (EUV) lithography systems, which are equipped with new EUV light source technology and a new optical technology that uses reflective mirrors rather than the traditional lenses; and TWINSCAN XT, YieldStar, and PAS 5500. The company was formerly known as ASM Lithography Holding N.V. and changed its name to ASML Holding N.V. in 2001. ASML Holding N.V. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

