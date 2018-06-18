Athenex Inc (ATNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $16.22 on Friday. Athenex has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -6.99.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Athenex had a negative net margin of 136.72% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.84 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rudolf Kwan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 82,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,581.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $184,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,780,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,039,028.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 29,500 shares of company stock worth $433,850 and sold 257,358 shares worth $4,301,459.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oraxol, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignances and gastric cancer; and Oratecan, an oral dosage form of irinotecan that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

