Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) PT Lowered to C$90.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 30th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BNS. CSFB increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$86.00 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$89.00.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia remained flat at $C$75.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company had a trading volume of 6,779,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,346. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$75.20 and a twelve month high of C$85.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.89 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 32.97%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Penner acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.25 per share, with a total value of C$582,500.00. Also, Director Scott Thomson bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$77.25 per share, with a total value of C$146,775.00. Insiders acquired 13,900 shares of company stock worth $883,795 over the last three months.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.